Ranking the Top 25 Starting Pitchers in MLB Entering 2020 Season

After brilliant 2018 seasons, Blake Snell (4.29 ERA in 107 innings) and Aaron Nola (3.87 ERA in 202.1 innings) each took a step backward last season. Both still put up solid numbers, and they're capable of returning to that previous level of dominance, but for now they're on the outside looking in.

Meanwhile, injury concerns kept Chris Sale, Corey Kluber and Carlos Carrasco off the list.

Sale has averaged just 153 innings the past two seasons, and he is now set to undergo Tommy John surgery, which will sideline him for the remainder of 2020.

Kluber pitched just 35.2 innings last season before suffering a fractured right arm on a line drive, and he will also be adjusting to a new team after being traded to the Texas Rangers.

Carrasco put together an impressive stretch in the four seasons prior to 2019 with a 3.40 ERA and 1.11 WHIP while averaging 206 strikeouts and 180 innings. He missed time last season following a leukemia diagnosis, and while he returned to action in September, he finished the year with a 5.29 ERA in 80 innings.

Keep an eye on Trevor Bauer in a contract year. He struggled to a 6.39 ERA in 10 starts after being traded to the Cincinnati Reds last summer, but he's a far better pitcher than those numbers suggest.

Another pitcher who could claw his way into the top 25 is Yu Darvish. After an ugly first half, he posted a 2.76 ERA and 0.81 WHIP with 118 strikeouts in 81.2 innings after the All-Star break.

The same goes for Noah Syndergaard after he logged a middling 4.28 ERA in 197.2 innings last year. The big 6'6" right-hander entered 2019 with a career 2.93 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 9.9 K/9, so he's certainly capable of frontline production.

Brandon Woodruff also just missed the cut, posting a 3.62 ERA and 1.14 WHIP with 143 strikeouts in 121.2 innings last year. The 27-year-old backed those numbers up with a 3.01 FIP, and he is still capable of another step forward.