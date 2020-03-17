Robert Kraft on Tom Brady Leaving Patriots: 'I Love Him Like a Son'

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistMarch 17, 2020

FOXBOROUGH, MA - DECEMBER 29: Tom Brady #12 shakes the hand of owner Robert Kraft of the New England Patriots before a game against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)
Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft has said he loves Tom Brady "like a son" after it was confirmed the quarterback would be leaving the franchise after 20 years.

Per Mike Reiss of ESPN, Kraft said he spoke with Brady the day before the 42-year-old announced his decision to leave New England:

Brady, a six-time Super Bowl winner with the Patriots, posted the following messages on Twitter on Tuesday, confirming he will test free agency ahead of the new season:

 

