Robert Kraft on Tom Brady Leaving Patriots: 'I Love Him Like a Son'

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft has said he loves Tom Brady "like a son" after it was confirmed the quarterback would be leaving the franchise after 20 years.

Per Mike Reiss of ESPN, Kraft said he spoke with Brady the day before the 42-year-old announced his decision to leave New England:

Brady, a six-time Super Bowl winner with the Patriots, posted the following messages on Twitter on Tuesday, confirming he will test free agency ahead of the new season: