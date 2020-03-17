Robert Kraft on Tom Brady Leaving Patriots: 'I Love Him Like a Son'March 17, 2020
Adam Glanzman/Getty Images
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft has said he loves Tom Brady "like a son" after it was confirmed the quarterback would be leaving the franchise after 20 years.
Per Mike Reiss of ESPN, Kraft said he spoke with Brady the day before the 42-year-old announced his decision to leave New England:
Mike Reiss @MikeReiss
Robert Kraft to ESPN: "Tommy initiated contact last night & came over. We had a positive, respectful discussion. It's not the way I want it to end, but I want him to do what is in his best personal interest. After 20 years with us, he has earned that right. I love him like a son"
Brady, a six-time Super Bowl winner with the Patriots, posted the following messages on Twitter on Tuesday, confirming he will test free agency ahead of the new season:
