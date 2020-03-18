Giants Rumors: Latest on Jadeveon Clowney, Leonard Floyd, More

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Though Eli Manning barely played last season, his retirement last month officially signaled the end of one era of New York Giants football and the beginning of the next one.

Daniel Jones had some rocky moments in his rookie year, but showed enough promise to keep Giants fans and management excited for the years to come. General manager Dave Gettleman has already tried to take this team to the next level in free agency, signing former Packers linebackers Blake Martinez and Kyler Fackrell while also agreeing to terms with tight end Levine Toilolo, as Paul Schwartz of the New York Post relayed.

Will Gettleman and company make a game-changing move this offseason? We've collected a few of the latest G-Men rumors here to bring you up to speed on the team's potential transactions.

Giants Targeting Clowney

Though it's been disputed, at least one team is convinced that the Giants are a serious contender for three-time Pro Bowler Jadeveon Clowney, per Art Stapleton of The Record and USA Today.

Regardless of whether or not Clowney is going to end up in New York, he'd plug a major hole for the Giants. New York ranked 22nd in sacks last year and tied for last in the league in turnover margin, something that Clowney, who's recorded 27.5 sacks and eight forced fumbles over the last four years, could help address.

Per SNY's Ralph Vacchiano, the star defensive end is seeking nearly $23 million per year, which would be a prohibitive amount for a team needing to extend Jones, Saquon Barkley, this year's first-round pick, and perhaps other blue-chip prospects in the coming seasons. It's up to Gettleman, new head coach Joe Judge, and the rest of New York's coaching staff to determine whether or not Clowney is worth it.

Recently Released Floyd on the Radar

The Bears released linebacker Leonard Floyd Tuesday, and there's a gaggle of teams already lining up to sign the former first-rounder, one of which is the Giants, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Floyd started out his career with a bang, recording seven sacks as a rookie. However, his sacks have declined in each successive season, and with the ascension of Khalil Mack and Akiem Hicks, Floyd's role slowly shrunk in size with the Bears.

The Giants signing the former Georgia Bulldog makes sense for the same reason that signing Clowney would—he fills an edge-rushing need, and unlike Clowney, can be had for an affordable price. Every year, teams that go deep into the playoffs boast several veterans who signed for cheap and vastly over-perform their contracts. Floyd is a classic example of that kind of player.

Perhaps a change of scenery is all the fifth-year will need to reach his full potential.

The Moore, The Merrier at QB

Considering the circumstances, Jones had a decent rookie year. But as a young quarterback who wasn't immediately Patrick Mahomes-level transcendent, he'll likely require some veteran mentorship. The Giants seem to recognize this as well, as Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reported their potential interest in journeyman backup Matt Moore.

Moore's presence could be great for Jones, though it could also cause some friction. Moore has been one of the best backup quarterbacks in the NFL for nearly a decade, and his experience could be invaluable in Jones' development. On the other hand, Moore could flat-out outplay Jones, and embarrass the Giants in the process.

After all, this is the same guy who was so good in Mahomes' stead last season that Chiefs fans overwhelmingly voted for him to start while the All-World QB rehabbed minor injuries.

Will that worst-case scenario happen? Probably not, and it almost certainly wouldn't be made public if it did. But Jones needs an experienced backup no matter what, and Moore is likely the best available option, so the Giants' interest in him makes sense.