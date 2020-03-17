NFL Rumors: Tom Brady Isn't Being Targeted by Colts amid Philip Rivers Buzz

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

It doesn't appear that Tom Brady will be joining the Indianapolis Colts.

According to ESPN's Ed Werder, the Colts "are not in the market" for the 42-year-old quarterback as former Los Angeles Chargers veteran Philip Rivers seems like a "better possibility."

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the Colts "have had discussions" with Rivers.

"And while nothing is done, he's a clear target for Indy," Rapoport noted. "We shall see if they can agree on the money."

Brady announced Tuesday morning that he will be leaving the Patriots in free agency after playing his entire 20-year career in New England:

