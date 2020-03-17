WWE Raw Draws 2.33M Viewers for 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin's '3:16 Day' Show

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin headlined the March 16 edition of Monday Night Raw, which drew 2.33 million viewers, per Showbuzz Daily, as WWE continues to broadcast its weekly shows from the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Austin's appearance showcased the importance of a live crowd to wrestling. What should have been one of the most entertaining Raw segments of the year was instead reduced to the three-time Royal Rumble winner delivering some of his trademark lines to rows of empty seats.

Commentator Byron Saxton became the sacrificial lamb as he entered the ring to celebrate with Stone Cold only to take a couple of Stunners.

Raw women's champion Becky Lynch, who delivered a promo earlier in the evening directed toward WrestleMania 36 opponent Shayna Baszler, then arrived to the squared circle to share some beers with Austin and finish the onslaught against Saxton.

The segment capped Raw on the same day WWE announced WrestleMania will take place at the Performance Center on April 5 with only "essential personnel" in attendance.

Edge started Monday's show with a 'Mania challenge to Randy Orton, who attacked the returning Superstar on the night after the Royal Rumble and delivered an RKO to his wife, WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix, as part of the feud.

The seven-time world heavyweight champion requested a Last Man Standing match at The Showcase of the Immortals. It was announced later in the show that Orton will be on next week's Raw, where he'll be expected to accept the challenge.

Meanwhile, two matches for WrestleMania became official Monday.

The Undertaker appeared on Raw for a contract signing with AJ Styles, who remained backstage and sent his O.C. buddies, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, to the ring with the contract for Taker to sign. The Deadman accepted the terms and beat down Gallows and Anderson as Styles watched from the back.

Kevin Owens accepted a challenge from Seth Rollins to face off at The Show of Shows, as well.

The night's only live match saw Rey Mysterio score a victory over Andrade.

Raw also featured a replay of the 2020 Royal Rumble won by Drew McIntyre, who will face Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania.

