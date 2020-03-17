NFL Free Agents 2020: Predictions for Tom Brady and Top Impact Players

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The NFL's free-agency period doesn't begin until Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET. But teams and players are already beginning to agree to deals now that the legal tampering period is underway, and things have been eventful so far.

Some free agents have found new teams, such as quarterback Marcus Mariota, who is reportedly signing with the Las Vegas Raiders. Some are returning to their old teams, like Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper, who is reportedly inking a huge deal.

There's even been some big trades as the Minnesota Vikings reportedly dealt wide receiver Stefon Diggs to the Buffalo Bills and DeAndre Hopkins is reportedly heading from the Houston Texans to the Arizona Cardinals.

And there's still a lot more to come.

Here are some predictions for where several other top available free agents will land this offseason.

Tom Brady, QB

For the first time in his illustrious career, Brady will be playing for a team other than the Patriots, as he announced on social media that he won't be returning to New England this season.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Brady's suitors will be the Los Angeles Chargers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as those teams will talk with the veteran quarterback's agent, and each has offered him a deal worth at least $30 million. The Titans brought back Ryan Tannehill and then the Raiders added Mariota, so those teams are no longer in the mix.

So, after 20 seasons with the Pats, Brady must decide where he wants to play. Why not Tampa Bay? The Bucs have an experienced head coach who knows what it takes to win (Bruce Arians) and a pair of talented wide receivers (Mike Evans and Chris Godwin) who Brady would love throwing the ball to.

It will certainly be weird to see Brady wearing a Tampa uniform, but get used to the idea now. That's where Brady will sign for his 21st year in the NFL.

Prediction: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Philip Rivers, QB

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Another veteran quarterback on the market is Rivers, and there's also no chance of a reunion between him and his former team. The Chargers already announced earlier that the two sides are parting ways, so Rivers will be heading elsewhere after 16 seasons.

On Monday, Rapoport reported that Rivers has "had discussions" with the Indianapolis Colts, who are making the veteran quarterback a "clear target." It's a move that would make sense, as Indy may be in the market for a new quarterback after Jacoby Brissett had some struggles last season.

Spotrac estimates Rivers' market value is at 24.3 million per year, so it will be interesting to see if the team is willing to pay the 38-year-old that much. The Colts reportedly traded the No. 13 pick in the draft to the 49ers for defensive lineman DeForest Buckner, so if they want a new QB, free agency is likely the route they'll have to take.

Expect Rivers and the Colts to work out the financial details as he'll make Indiana his new home in 2020. And it could happen soon, as Bleacher Report's Matt Miller recently reported that a deal is "all but done."

Prediction: Indianapolis Colts

Chris Harris Jr., CB

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

It appears that Harris won't be returning to the Broncos for the 2020 season. However, there are quite a few potential destinations for the cornerback.

According to ESPN's Josina Anderson, the Cowboys, Bills, Jets and Raiders have all shown interest in Harris. Denver acquired A.J. Bouye from Jacksonville earlier this month, so it makes sense that the 30-year-old is not in their plans.

On Monday, former Cowboys cornerback Byron Jones reportedly agreed to a deal with the Dolphins. That could mean Dallas will be in strong pursuit of a corner to plug that new hole on its defense.

Harris is in the late stages of his career, so he likely needs to go somewhere he believes he can win now. The Cowboys give him the best chance to do that in the near future, so expect him to head to Dallas to replace Jones in its secondary.

Prediction: Dallas Cowboys