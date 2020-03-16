Report: Stefon Diggs Traded to Bills from Vikings for 1st-Round Draft Pick, More

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills reportedly acquired receiver Stefon Diggs from the Minnesota Vikings on Monday.

Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reported the news.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Bills traded a first-round pick, fifth-round pick, sixth-round pick and 2021 fourth-round pick for Diggs and a seventh-round pick in this year's draft.

On Monday afternoon, Diggs had tweeted "it's time for a new beginning."

After news of the deal broke, Bills quarterback Josh Allen wasted little time in sharing his thoughts on social media:

The 2015 fifth-round pick signed a five-year, $72 million extension with Minnesota in July 2018.

The season prior ended with an NFC Championship Game appearance for the Vikings. They didn't build on that success, however, and finished 8-7-1 in 2018. After a 2-2 start last season, the 26-year-old raised some eyebrows with a cryptic tweet:

A couple of days later, NBC Sports Boston's Tom E. Curran reported the Vikings had no plans to deal the 6'0", 191-pounder.

Minnesota held on to Diggs for the 2019 campaign, and his strong season helped the team reach the playoffs. Diggs hauled in 63 catches for a career-high 1,130 and six touchdowns.

Buffalo is coming off an impressive 10-6 season in 2019 but still finished behind the New England Patriots in the AFC East.

Diggs will give Allen, 23, a clear-cut No. 1 option and figures to open up rushing lanes for Devin Singletary because opposing secondaries will not be able to afford to leave Diggs in single coverage. His presence should help Buffalo close the gap on New England.