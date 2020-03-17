49ers Rumors: Jimmie Ward Agrees to New 3-Year, $28.5M Contract Amid Free Agency

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMarch 17, 2020

San Francisco 49ers free safety Jimmie Ward (20) in coverage during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Kansas City Chiefs won 31-20. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
Steve Luciano/Associated Press

The San Francisco 49ers are reportedly keeping defensive back Jimmie Ward in their secondary.

According to Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio, the NFC West team is re-signing Ward. Caplan reported it will be a three-year deal worth $28.5 million ($9.5 million guaranteed).

The Northern Illinois product has been with the 49ers his entire career since they selected him with the No. 30 overall pick of the 2014 NFL draft.

             

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Amari Cooper to Stay in Dallas 💰

    Cowboys and the WR agree to five-year, $100M deal (Schefter)

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Amari Cooper to Stay in Dallas 💰

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Diggs Traded to Bills 🚨

    Vikings trade star WR Stefon Diggs to Bills

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Diggs Traded to Bills 🚨

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Raiders Sign Marcus Mariota

    Las Vegas and former No. 2 overall draft pick agree to terms

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Raiders Sign Marcus Mariota

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Dolphins Signing Kyle Van Noy for 4 Years, $51M

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Dolphins Signing Kyle Van Noy for 4 Years, $51M

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report