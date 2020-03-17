49ers Rumors: Jimmie Ward Agrees to New 3-Year, $28.5M Contract Amid Free Agency

Steve Luciano/Associated Press

The San Francisco 49ers are reportedly keeping defensive back Jimmie Ward in their secondary.

According to Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio, the NFC West team is re-signing Ward. Caplan reported it will be a three-year deal worth $28.5 million ($9.5 million guaranteed).

The Northern Illinois product has been with the 49ers his entire career since they selected him with the No. 30 overall pick of the 2014 NFL draft.

