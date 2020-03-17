Stars on Track to Have Their First Major WWE WrestleMania Moment

Stars on Track to Have Their First Major WWE WrestleMania MomentMarch 17, 2020
Young stars untested on wrestling's grandest stage and grizzled vets with a second chance at a first impression headline the WrestleMania 36 card, with all of them looking for their first genuine moment on wrestling's most prestigious night.
From NXT women's champion Rhea Ripley to former universal champion "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt, let's take a look at five competitors who will look to seize the moment and make this year's Show of Shows theirs.
Otis
The biggest breakout star of this year's Road to WrestleMania has been Heavy Machinery's Otis.
The big man's budding romance with Mandy Rose that turned into crushing heartbreak courtesy of the dastardly Dolph Ziggler has captivated audiences and made the heavyweight one of the most popular competitors on the roster.
At Elimination Chamber, the notoriously difficult fans in Philadelphia ate up everything Otis did, completely investing in his rivalry with Ziggler. They wanted to see the babyface avenge his disappointment and take out weeks of frustration on The Showoff.
WWE held off, resisting the urge to rush things, and setting up a scenario in which the love triangle will culminate in a WrestleMania showdown between Otis and Ziggler.
The big man has yet to compete on The Grandest Stage of Them All, but if that match comes to fruition, expect Otis to shine and enjoy what may be the first of many 'Mania moments.
Drew McIntyre
For someone who made his WWE debut in 2007, it is almost unfathomable that Drew McIntyre has yet to have a true WrestleMania moment. However, that is the reality facing The Scottish Psychopath as he prepares to challenge Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship on April 5.
After his release from WWE in 2014, the Scot committed himself to improving and evolving as a performer. He traveled the world with promotions and realized his potential while working alongside the best the industry had to offer.
Upon his return to WWE in 2017, it was obvious it was only a matter of time before he ascended to the top of the card and enjoyed a serious run in the main event scene.
While there were bumps along the way, including an injury suffered in his final NXT match and some questionable booking that had him standing alongside Shane McMahon as his lackey, McIntyre is finally where he belongs.
Defeating The Beast Incarnate and winning the top prize in the industry will not only provide McIntyre his first real WrestleMania moment, but it will also establish him as one of the faces in this era of WWE.
Shayna Baszler
Shayna Baszler's dominance inside the Elimination Chamber on March 8 was a precursor of things to come for the Raw women's division.
On April 5, she will challenge Becky Lynch for the Raw Women's Championship, looking to do something no other woman has done over the last year: defeat The Man for the red brand's top prize.
The Queen of Spades certainly appears poised to do so.
She has been booked dominantly without match by Raw executive director Paul Heyman and the creative team. She looks every bit the part of an unstoppable force and will likely win at The Showcase of the Immortals.
If that happens and her story pays off as expected, Baszler will stand atop the women's division in WWE as the flagship show's top dog. The moment will be undeniable, and the weight of carrying the women's revolution into the future will fall on her shoulders.
Rhea Ripley
A year ago, Rhea Ripley was wallowing in obscurity, a star only to the NXT fans who had the opportunity to watch her work at the brand's Florida house shows. She was clearly talented but struggled to get television time.
When she finally did, she made the absolute most of it.
Ripley exploded onto the scene, stepped up to the dominant Shayna Baszler and knocked The Queen of Spades off to win the women's title. Newfound popularity fueled her spot on the card and positioned her for a match with Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania.
The Australia-born competitor has the unenviable task of hanging with The Queen, who has spent her career creating memories at WrestleMania and delivering show-stealing performances at the same time.
Flair ended Asuka's two-year unbeaten streak in 2018, captured the WWE Women's Championship in 2016 and left fans in awe following an entrance at last year's event reminiscent of her father's helicopter entrance at the 1986 Great American Bash.
The Queen has a flair for the dramatic and saves her greatest performances and entrances for The Grandest Stage of Them All. Ripley will combat nerves, pomp and circumstance as she defends a title she is just now fully getting used to.
If she can retain against a measuring stick in the industry like Flair, it will not only be a WrestleMania moment but also the start of a career-defining run for the popular babyface.
Bray Wyatt
Some will dismiss the idea that Bray Wyatt has yet to have a bona fide WrestleMania moment, but the fact of the matter is that the host of The Firefly Fun House has never won at The Showcase of the Immortals.
Despite showdowns with John Cena, The Undertaker and Randy Orton—where a win in any could have firmly established him—he has limped away from the event worse off than he entered it.
However, that should change this year.
After recalling the 2014 match with Cena as the start of a personal and professional downward spiral that gave birth to The Fiend, Wyatt will square off with the biggest star the industry has produced since the Ruthless Aggression Era with the opportunity to right a past wrong and enjoy a genuine 'Mania moment that should have been his half a decade ago.
If that doesn't happen, and the returning Hollywood star defeats The Fiend, Wyatt's credibility will be shot and WWE Creative will make the same mistake it did with the charismatic performer many years ago.