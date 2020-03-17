Stars on Track to Have Their First Major WWE WrestleMania Moment

1 of 5

The biggest breakout star of this year's Road to WrestleMania has been Heavy Machinery's Otis.

The big man's budding romance with Mandy Rose that turned into crushing heartbreak courtesy of the dastardly Dolph Ziggler has captivated audiences and made the heavyweight one of the most popular competitors on the roster.

At Elimination Chamber, the notoriously difficult fans in Philadelphia ate up everything Otis did, completely investing in his rivalry with Ziggler. They wanted to see the babyface avenge his disappointment and take out weeks of frustration on The Showoff.

WWE held off, resisting the urge to rush things, and setting up a scenario in which the love triangle will culminate in a WrestleMania showdown between Otis and Ziggler.

The big man has yet to compete on The Grandest Stage of Them All, but if that match comes to fruition, expect Otis to shine and enjoy what may be the first of many 'Mania moments.