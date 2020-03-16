Sabrina Ionescu Reflects on Oregon Career in Heartfelt Instagram Post

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IMarch 17, 2020

Oregon's Sabrina Ionescu (20) reacts after her team scored against Stanford during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the final of the Pac-12 women's tournament Sunday, March 8, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
John Locher/Associated Press

Sabrina Ionescu penned an open letter for the Players' Tribune last April and captioned it "Unfinished Business" on Twitter, announcing her decision to return to the Oregon Ducks for her senior season with the intention of winning a national title.  

She couldn't have imagined the men's and women's NCAA basketball tournaments would be canceled due to the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. The 22-year-old star guard addressed the abrupt end to her collegiate career in an Instagram post on Monday, calling this "the toughest year of her life":

Ionescu was one of several speakers at the Staples Center memorial for Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, who had been her mentor, and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, on Feb. 24. The two died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26 alongside seven others.

Later that night, Ionescu made NCAA history in Oregon's 74-66 win at Stanford:

The list of records Ionescu broke while at Oregon is lengthy. She averaged 17.5 points, 9.1 assists and 8.6 rebounds across 33 games for the 31-2 Ducks this season.

Ionescu is nearly a lock to go No. 1 in the WNBA draft.

