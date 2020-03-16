Watch Edge Cut Promo for Randy Orton WrestleMania 36 Match, Set New Stipulation

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 17, 2020

Credit: WWE.com

Edge raised the stakes as he prepares to face off with Randy Orton at WrestleMania 36 on April 5. 

The Rated-R Superstar challenged his onetime friend to a Last Man Standing match:

It wasn't enough for Orton to attack Edge on the Jan. 27 edition of Raw, one night after the former world champion made his shocking return to the ring at Royal Rumble. The Viper went a step further by delivering an RKO to Edge's wife, Beth Phoenix.

A Last Man Standing match will be a fitting way to end what has quickly become a personal feud between two legends.

The new setting for WrestleMania 36 could allow Edge and Orton to think outside of the box as well. WWE announced Monday the show is moving from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, to the WWE Performance Center on a closed set because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Perhaps Edge and Orton could have something similar to The Rock and Mankind's empty arena match during Halftime Heat in 1999.

