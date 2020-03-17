NBA Draft 2020: LaMelo Ball, Obi Toppin and Prospects on the Rise

NBA Draft 2020: LaMelo Ball, Obi Toppin and Prospects on the RiseMarch 17, 2020
Normally, the NCAA men's basketball tournament is the stage on which numerous pro prospects shine brightest leading up to the 2020 NBA draft.
Last year, players like Nassir Little, De'Andre Hunter and Jarrett Culver effectively used the national spotlight of the Big Dance to rise up the draft boards.
But with the unprecedented interruption of collegiate sports before the start of March Madness due to the spread of the Coronavirus, players will have to rely on their regular season body of work in the hopes of hearing their names called by commissioner Adam Silver on June 25.
Here's an updated first round mock draft and a couple of prospects that are on the rise.
2020 NBA Mock Draft
1. Golden State Warriors: James Wiseman, C, Memphis
2. Cleveland Cavaliers: Deni Avdija, SF/PF, Maccabi Tel Aviv
3. Minnesota Timberwolves: Anthony Edwards, SG, Georgia
4. Atlanta Hawks: LaMelo Ball, PG/SG, Illawarra Hawks
5. Detroit Pistons: Tyrese Haliburton, PG, Iowa State
6. New York Knicks: Cole Anthony, PG, North Carolina
7. Chicago Bulls: Isaac Okoro, SF/PF, Auburn
8. Charlotte Hornets: Obi Toppin, PF/C, Dayton
9. Washington Wizards: Onyeka Okongwu, PF/C, USC
10. Phoenix Suns: Killian Hayes, PG, Ratiopharm Ulm
11. San Antonio Spurs: RJ Hampton, SG, New Zealand Breakers
12. Portland Trail Blazers: Jaden McDaniels, SF/PF, Washington
13. Sacramento Kings: Precious Achiuwa, PF/C, Memphis
14. New Orleans Pelicans: Aleksej Pokusevski, PF/C, Olympiacos
15. Orlando Magic: Tyrese Maxey, SG, Kentucky
16. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Brooklyn Nets): Aaron Nesmith, SF, Vanderbilt
17. Boston Celtics (via Memphis Grizzlies): Nico Mannion, PG, Arizona
18. Brooklyn Nets (via Philadelphia 76ers): Devin Vassell, SF, Florida State
19. Dallas Mavericks: Josh Green, SG/SF, Arizona
20. Milwaukee Bucks (via Indiana Pacers): Saddiq Bey, SF/PF, Villanova
21. Denver Nuggets (via Houston Rockets): Patrick Williams, PF, Florida State
22. Philadelphia 76ers (via Oklahoma City Thunder): Theo Maledon, PG, ASVEL
23. Miami Heat: Kira Lewis Jr., PG, Alabama
24. Utah Jazz: Leandro Bolmaro, SG/SF, Barcelona
25. Boston Celtics: Isaiah Stewart, C, Washington
26. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Denver Nuggets): Robert Woodard, SF, Mississippi State
27. New York Knicks (via Los Angeles Clippers): Tre Jones, PG, Duke
28. Toronto Raptors: Zeke Nnaji, C, Arizona
29. Los Angeles Lakers: Jalen Smith, PF/C, Maryland
30. Boston Celtics (via Milwaukee Bucks): Jahmi'us Ramsey, SG, Texas Tech
Prospects on the Rise
Obi Toppin, PF/C, Dayton
Nothing jumps off the screen quite like elite athleticism.
Dayton's Obi Toppin has that and more.
After entering college basketball as a virtual unknown coming out of Brooklyn, NY, the redshirt sophomore became an instant sensation this year with his viral, highlight reel dunks this season.
All told, the 6'9" wing tattooed the rim 107 times this year, making him the most Dunkalicious star in the nation.
None of that should have been surprising considering the fact that his father, Obadiah Toppin Sr., was nicknamed "Dunker’s Delight” during his days as a streetball legend in New York City.
While its apropos that Toppin played for the Flyers, the real story of his breakout season was his leadership, efficiency, unselfish play and versatility on offense.
The Atlantic 10 Player of the Year averaged 20 points, 7.5 rebounds an 2.2 assists per game while helping Dayton to a 29-2 record and No. 3 ranking in the AP Top 25.
Toppin is expected to be a Top 10 pick, but some executives have him leaping to the Top 5.
LaMelo Ball, PG/SG, Illawarra Hawks
Obviously, LaMelo Ball took the road less traveled to get to this point, eschewing college basketball for playing overseas in Australia with the Illawarra Hawks.
He wasn't privy to the national spotlight that comes with NCAA games, but his exploits were still televised an packaged into highlight-worthy social media clips.
At 6'7", he's got great size for a point guard, but there's still so many unknowns when it comes to the youngest Ball brother.
There's no denying Ball's court vision and ball-handling abilities, but like big brother Lonzo, his shot is unorthodox and somewhat unreliable.
Couple that with the fact that he only shot 24 percent from behind the arc and it's safe to say that he'll be a project no matter where he lands.
Still, he's got an elite feel for the game and will bring a certain amount of star power wattage to the team that lands him.
Those two qualities may outweigh everything else for many front office executives once June rolls around.
Simply put, there's a good chance that Ball can go from a Top 10 to Top 3 pick in this draft.
