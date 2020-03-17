NBA Draft 2020: LaMelo Ball, Obi Toppin and Prospects on the Rise

John Minchillo/Associated Press

Normally, the NCAA men's basketball tournament is the stage on which numerous pro prospects shine brightest leading up to the 2020 NBA draft.

Last year, players like Nassir Little, De'Andre Hunter and Jarrett Culver effectively used the national spotlight of the Big Dance to rise up the draft boards.

But with the unprecedented interruption of collegiate sports before the start of March Madness due to the spread of the Coronavirus, players will have to rely on their regular season body of work in the hopes of hearing their names called by commissioner Adam Silver on June 25.

Here's an updated first round mock draft and a couple of prospects that are on the rise.

2020 NBA Mock Draft

1. Golden State Warriors: James Wiseman, C, Memphis

2. Cleveland Cavaliers: Deni Avdija, SF/PF, Maccabi Tel Aviv

3. Minnesota Timberwolves: Anthony Edwards, SG, Georgia

4. Atlanta Hawks: LaMelo Ball, PG/SG, Illawarra Hawks

5. Detroit Pistons: Tyrese Haliburton, PG, Iowa State

6. New York Knicks: Cole Anthony, PG, North Carolina

7. Chicago Bulls: Isaac Okoro, SF/PF, Auburn

8. Charlotte Hornets: Obi Toppin, PF/C, Dayton

9. Washington Wizards: Onyeka Okongwu, PF/C, USC

10. Phoenix Suns: Killian Hayes, PG, Ratiopharm Ulm

11. San Antonio Spurs: RJ Hampton, SG, New Zealand Breakers

12. Portland Trail Blazers: Jaden McDaniels, SF/PF, Washington

13. Sacramento Kings: Precious Achiuwa, PF/C, Memphis

14. New Orleans Pelicans: Aleksej Pokusevski, PF/C, Olympiacos

15. Orlando Magic: Tyrese Maxey, SG, Kentucky

16. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Brooklyn Nets): Aaron Nesmith, SF, Vanderbilt

17. Boston Celtics (via Memphis Grizzlies): Nico Mannion, PG, Arizona

18. Brooklyn Nets (via Philadelphia 76ers): Devin Vassell, SF, Florida State

19. Dallas Mavericks: Josh Green, SG/SF, Arizona

20. Milwaukee Bucks (via Indiana Pacers): Saddiq Bey, SF/PF, Villanova

21. Denver Nuggets (via Houston Rockets): Patrick Williams, PF, Florida State

22. Philadelphia 76ers (via Oklahoma City Thunder): Theo Maledon, PG, ASVEL

23. Miami Heat: Kira Lewis Jr., PG, Alabama

24. Utah Jazz: Leandro Bolmaro, SG/SF, Barcelona

25. Boston Celtics: Isaiah Stewart, C, Washington

26. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Denver Nuggets): Robert Woodard, SF, Mississippi State

27. New York Knicks (via Los Angeles Clippers): Tre Jones, PG, Duke

28. Toronto Raptors: Zeke Nnaji, C, Arizona

29. Los Angeles Lakers: Jalen Smith, PF/C, Maryland

30. Boston Celtics (via Milwaukee Bucks): Jahmi'us Ramsey, SG, Texas Tech

Prospects on the Rise

Obi Toppin, PF/C, Dayton

Nothing jumps off the screen quite like elite athleticism.

Dayton's Obi Toppin has that and more.

After entering college basketball as a virtual unknown coming out of Brooklyn, NY, the redshirt sophomore became an instant sensation this year with his viral, highlight reel dunks this season.

All told, the 6'9" wing tattooed the rim 107 times this year, making him the most Dunkalicious star in the nation.

None of that should have been surprising considering the fact that his father, Obadiah Toppin Sr., was nicknamed "Dunker’s Delight” during his days as a streetball legend in New York City.

While its apropos that Toppin played for the Flyers, the real story of his breakout season was his leadership, efficiency, unselfish play and versatility on offense.

The Atlantic 10 Player of the Year averaged 20 points, 7.5 rebounds an 2.2 assists per game while helping Dayton to a 29-2 record and No. 3 ranking in the AP Top 25.

Toppin is expected to be a Top 10 pick, but some executives have him leaping to the Top 5.