No. 1 Kansas' Bill Self 'In Favor' of Alternate Process to Name NCAA Champion

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IMarch 16, 2020

WACO, TEXAS - FEBRUARY 22: Head coach Bill Self in the first half against the Baylor Bears at Ferrell Center on February 22, 2020 in Waco, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The Kansas Jayhawks finished the 2019-20 NCAA men's basketball season at No. 1 in the final AP and USA Today Coaches polls before the NCAA tournament was canceled as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. 

Head coach Bill Self would accept the national championship trophy should it be decided by how the regular season concluded, though he acknowledged it wouldn't feel the same. 

"I would think, from our standpoint, that would be great," Self told reporters during a teleconference on Monday. "But even if that occurred, and I don't think it would, there'd be a huge asterisk on our side and I'd be the first one to admit it. This would be the year I'd be all in favor because there's a great chance we'd be No. 1 in the country in most everything when all the rankings are turned in."

The 28-3 Jayhawks were riding a 16-game winning streak and had one more regular-season contest left on their schedule—a matchup with Oklahoma State on March 12.

