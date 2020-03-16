NASCAR Postpones All Races Through May 3 Because of Coronavirus

Ralph Freso/Associated Press

There will not be any NASCAR races until May 9 at Martinsville Speedway at the earliest.

On Monday, NASCAR announced it postponed all of its races through at least May 3 because of concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

"We intend to hold all 36 races this season, with future rescheduling soon to be determined as we continue to monitor this situation closely with public health officials and medical experts," the announcement read.

The announcement means races at Homestead-Miami Speedway (March 22), Texas Motor Speedway (March 29), Bristol Motor Speedway (April 5), Richmond Raceway (April 19), Talladega Superspeedway (April 26) and Dover International Speedway (May 3) will not run as planned.

Sunday's race at Atlanta Motor Speedway had already been postponed for the same reason.

Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson called postponing the Atlanta race "the right decision" given the pandemic impacting the entire world:

The coronavirus has infected more than 164,000 and led to the deaths of more than 6,400 people worldwide as of Monday, per CNN.

The schedule is slated to run until the NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 8 but will need to be adjusted for every race on the calendar to be held.