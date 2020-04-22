Giants Rumors: Leonard Williams Will Sign Franchise Tag Tender

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

The New York Giants gave up multiple draft picks to land defensive end Leonard Williams from their fellow Big Apple team, and he reportedly will be suiting up for the franchise for at least one more season.

Williams plans on signing his franchise tag tender with the Giants, according to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News. Adam Schefter of ESPN noted there is still some uncertainty as to what Williams' salary will be in 2020:

Field Yates of ESPN broke down Williams' 2019 snaps by position:

This comes after Schefter reported the Giants used the franchise tag on the 25-year-old prior to the March 16 deadline because they were "unwilling to let him leave."

The USC product started his career as a highly regarded defensive playmaker for the New York Jets after they selected him with the No. 6 overall pick of the 2015 NFL draft. He played the first four full seasons of his career and seven games during the 2019 campaign for the Jets before they traded him to the Giants.

The Giants gave up a 2020 third-round pick and 2021 fifth-round pick for him for Williams, although the latter was conditional. Schefter reported at the time it would become a fourth-round pick if the Giants signed the pass-rusher to an extension prior to the start of the 2020 league year.

Now that New York has Williams under contract for next season, it will surely want to see the version of him that tallied impressive numbers early in his career for the Jets.

Williams was a Pro Bowler in his second season in 2016 with 68 tackles, seven sacks, 11 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles. It was easy to feel optimistic about his future as a top-10 pick who would live up to expectations and become a dominant pass-rusher.

However, he posted just two sacks in 2017 and a solid five sacks in 2018 before finishing the entire 2019 season with 0.5 combined sacks in 15 games on both New York teams.

There is plenty of pressure on Williams to bounce back from his most recent effort, especially since the Giants traded multiple picks for him and have now committed to a longer deal.

He is still relatively young and has flashed his high potential in the past, but a return to the 2019 totals would be a concern for New York as it looks to return to the playoffs for the first time since the 2016 season.