Angelino Says Pep Guardiola Was 'Delighted' with His Loan Move to RB Leipzig

ANP Sport/Getty Images

Angelino has said that Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was "delighted" by his January loan move to Bundesliga side RB Leipzig.

The 23-year-old La Voz de Galicia (h/t Naveen Ullal at Sport Witness) that Guardiola spoke to him before he left for Germany and said it was a good move for the Spaniard: "Yes. He said he was going to be delighted, that it was the perfect setting to see me again."

Angelino will spend the rest of the season at the Red Bull Arena. The deal includes a purchase option of €30 million (£25.2 million), per Simon Stone at BBC Sport.

The wing-back has gone on to make eight appearances for Julian Nagelsmann's impressive side who are third in the table in Germany and into the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League.

Scouted Football have been impressed with the youngster's performances:

Angelino first signed for Manchester City in 2012 but has spent the majority of his time away at the club, enjoying loan spells at New York City, Girona, Real Mallorca and NAC Breda.

He was sold to PSV Eindhoven in June 2018 but returned to Manchester City in July 2019 when the Citizens triggered a buy-back clause in his contract.

Angelino made 12 appearances in all competitions for Guardiola's side in 2019-20 but faced a real fight for game time with Benjamin Mendy and Oleksandr Zinchenko also in the squad.

His decision to move has allowed him more regular football and he appears to be flourishing at RB Leipzig, although he has not given up on making the grade at Manchester City, per the report

He added: "I went to Manchester when I was 16, and I got the thorn in my head from not settling down. But I'm still a Citizen and I don’t give up getting a place there."

It remains to be seen if RB Leipzig will look to keep Angelino when his contract expires. Nagelsmann has praised the wing-back but has also said he has a "hefty price tag" which may prove problematic, per Jack Bezants for MailOnline.