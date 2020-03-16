Tom Brady Rumors: Bucs Have Made Their Intentions 'Loud and Clear' to QB

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are seemingly focused on Tom Brady heading into free agency.

According to Michael Giardi of NFL Network, the team has "made the intentions to Tom Brady loud and clear."

Tampa Bay chose not to use its franchise tag on quarterback Jameis Winston, instead letting the 2015 No. 1 overall pick become an unrestricted free agent. The Bucs instead placed its franchise tag on pass-rusher Shaquil Barrett, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Brady could represent an upgrade for the Buccaneers offense, replacing a quarterback who threw 30 interceptions last season for one who has only thrown 29 interceptions in the last four years combined.

Peter King of NBC Sports reported Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians "had significant interest" in landing the three-time MVP earlier in the process, and the feelings may not have changed.

There could be concern that Brady will be 43 years old during the 2020 season and is coming off a down year with an 88.0 quarterback rating and just 24 touchdowns, his lowest since missing the 2008 season with a torn ACL. However, he also didn't have as much talent around him as past years with Rob Gronkowski retired and Antonio Brown only lasting one week.

With the Buccaneers, the veteran could throw to Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, who each made the Pro Bowl last season after combining for 2,490 yards and 17 touchdowns last season.

Brady must decide whether to start fresh in Tampa, remain with the New England Patriots or find another landing spot with several teams seeking quarterback help this offseason.