13 Years Ago Today, Kobe Had a Legendary Four Game 50+ Point Streak

Right Arrow Icon

13 years ago today, Kobe Bryant started a legendary four-game 50+ point streak. Kobe joined Wilt Chamberlain as the only players in NBA history to accomplish the feat.

Watch the video above for more about this historic streak.


