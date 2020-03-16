Cowboys Rumors: Blake Jarwin Agrees to New 3-Year Contract Worth Up to $24.25M

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistMarch 16, 2020

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 22: Blake Jarwin #89 of the Dallas Cowboys warms up before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on December 22, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys have reportedly agreed to a new three-year deal with tight end Blake Jarwin.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the deal could be worth up $24.25 million, with just under $10 million in guaranteed money:

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

