Cowboys Rumors: Blake Jarwin Agrees to New 3-Year Contract Worth Up to $24.25M

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys have reportedly agreed to a new three-year deal with tight end Blake Jarwin.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the deal could be worth up $24.25 million, with just under $10 million in guaranteed money:

