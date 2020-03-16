Cowboys Rumors: Blake Jarwin Agrees to New 3-Year Contract Worth Up to $24.25M

Cowboys Rumors: Blake Jarwin Agrees to New 3-Year Contract Worth Up to $24.25MMarch 16, 2020
Patrick Smith/Getty Images
The Dallas Cowboys have reportedly agreed to a new three-year deal with tight end Blake Jarwin.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the deal could be worth up $24.25 million, with just under $10 million in guaranteed money:
