Tom Brady Rumors: 'Nothing from Raiders'; Chargers to Make 'Bit of a Run' at QB

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are expected to be the two contenders, aside from the New England Patriots, who pursue Tom Brady in free agency.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network said Monday that the Chargers are expected to make "a bit of a run" at Brady, while some other teams once considered contenders have fallen by the wayside. Rapoport said he's received "almost nothing" from the Las Vegas Raiders that indicate they have any interest in signing Brady, who can become a free agent Wednesday for the first time in his 20-year career.

