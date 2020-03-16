Jushin 'Thunder' Liger Announced for 2020 WWE Hall of Fame Class

Photo credit: WWE.com

Jushin "Thunder" Liger will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of a loaded 2020 class.

WWE announced the move Monday, putting him alongside Batista, nWo members Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash and Sean Waltman, The Bella Twins, JBL and The British Bulldog in an induction ceremony that will take place April 2 in Tampa.

Liger competed in WWE, WCW and NJPW in Japan over a wrestling career that spanned five different decades before retiring in January.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.