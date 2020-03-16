Uli Hoeness Praises Hansi Flick, Says Bayern Munich Future Will Be Decided Soon

DeFodi Images/Getty Images

Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick has done a "super job" since succeeding Niko Kovac in November, and his long-term future will be decided soon, according to former club president Uli Hoeness.

Kovac was sacked by Bayern after a 5-1 thrashing at Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga that left them fourth in the table.

Flick originally took over Bayern on an interim basis, but it was then confirmed in December he would stay in charge until the end of the season.

The 55-year-old has now overseen 21 matches in all competitions, and Bayern have won 18 of them.

They sit top of the Bundesliga and are in the semi-finals of the German Cup:

Meanwhile, per Caesars Palace, they are among the favourites to win the UEFA Champions League after beating Chelsea 3-0 at Stamford Bridge in the first leg of their last-16 tie.

After the victory in west London, Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge hinted Flick could remain as manager beyond the end of the season:

Hoeness has now said the decision will be made soon, per Sport1 (h/t Goal's Chris Burton):

"I can't say anything about that; the executive board decides that for us. I think Hansi Flick has done a super job thus far. At some point, the board will approach the supervisory board with a proposal. That will certainly now happen sometime in the near future."

The 68-year-old also confirmed talks are ongoing with several key senior players whose contracts will soon be entering their final year. Manuel Neuer, Thomas Muller, Jerome Boateng, Javi Martinez, David Alaba and Thiago Alcantara all have deals that expire in 2021.

In order to ward off interest from potential suitors and discourage transfer rumours, Bayern will likely need to renew those deals before the summer transfer window opens.

On the matter, Hoeness said: "We have four or five important players whose contracts expire next year. I know that talks are happening currently with all of them, and I hope very much that everything goes successfully."