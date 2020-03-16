Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes Named EPL Player of the Month for February

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes has been named the Premier League's Player of the Month for February.

The Premier League announced his win on Monday and shared a selection of his highlights:

Fernandes signed for the Red Devils from Sporting Lisbon in January for an initial €55 million (£47 million).

The 25-year-old has made an instant impact at Old Trafford with three goals and four assists in nine appearances in all competitions.

He played three times in the Premier League for United in February.

After the Red Devils were held to a 0-0 draw at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers on his debut, he helped them record a 2-0 win at Chelsea and a 3-0 victory over Watford.

He set up Harry Maguire via a corner against the Blues, and he won and dispatched a penalty against the Hornets before assisting Mason Greenwood later in the game:

As Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News observed, player of the month awards have been few and far between at Old Trafford since 2013:

Fernandes continued his excellent form into March, providing United's goal in their 1-1 draw at Everton and an assist via a free-kick for Anthony Martial in their 2-0 win over local rivals Manchester City.

His arrival has replaced Paul Pogba as the team's chief source of creativity. The Frenchman has played just eight times this season because of injury, most recently in December.

The midfielder has also offered much-needed firepower at a time with Marcus Rashford—United's top scorer this season with 19 goals—out injured.