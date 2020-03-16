Breaking Down the State of WWE's Women's Division Ahead of WrestleMania 36

1 of 5

At this time last year, the women's division was as hot as it had ever been, thanks to a fantastic series of matches between Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair, as well as great showings from rookie Ronda Rousey. Since then, though, the division has taken a step or two back from an in-ring perspective.

Overbooking has badly hurt the overall quality of matches.

Look no further than last November and December, where a Triple Threat match between Lynch, Shayna Baszler and Bayley at Survivor Series failed to live up to the talent of the performers involved, and a Tables, Ladders and Chairs match pitting Lynch and Flair against Asuka and Kairi Sane massively underwhelmed.

Just last week at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, further overbooking and overthinking from a creative standpoint led to Baszler rolling through the competition in an attempt to make her look like an unstoppable badass ahead of her WrestleMania date with Lynch.

Again, the quality of the match was sacrificed in the name of a story.

The creative team behind the women's division on both Raw and SmackDown must find a balance between telling a story and letting the performers wow between the ropes. It was, after all, the superb work of the original Four Horsewomen of NXT that made fans sit up and take note of the revolution going on in women's wrestling.

Speaking of NXT, it's women's division is as deep and talented as it has ever been. With Rhea Ripley leading the charge, and Bianca Belair, Dakota Kai, Teagan Nox and Shotzi Blackheart close behind, the division is poised to produce star after star in the years to come.

We recently witnessed what those women are capable of when Nox and Kai wrote the latest chapter of their ongoing feud inside a steel cage.

Grade: C+