Report: NBA Execs 'Increasingly Believe' Mid-June Return Is Best-Case Scenario

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a recommendation Sunday that in-person events of 50 people or more in the United States either get canceled or postponed for eight weeks in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

This news comes while the NBA is looking at alternate ways to save the remainder of the currently suspended 2019-20 season, including pushing the campaign into August, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The NBA suspended play Wednesday after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus. The regular-season slate was previously scheduled to end April 15, with the NBA playoffs running into mid-June.

