JJ Watt, Wife Kealia Ohai Donate $350K to Houston Food Bank Amid Coronavirus

ANGELA WEISS/Getty Images

Houston Texans defensive end JJ Watt and Chicago Red Stars attacker Kealia Ohai Watt have donated $350,000 to the Houston Food Bank to aid the group amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Houston Astros star Alex Bregman also donated 1,000 quarantine food kits.

Per CNN, more than 152,000 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed across the world, and at least 5,700 people have died from the virus.

JJ Watt has spent his entire nine-year NFL career with the Texans, while Kealia Ohai Watt played for the Houston Dash for six years prior to her trade to Chicago in January.

The former took an active role in Houston's recovery from Hurricane Harvey in August 2017. Through his charitable foundation, he helped raise $41.6 million to aid in the recovery.

The Watts are among the handful of sports stars who have committed significant sums to deal with the fallout from the ongoing pandemic.

Kevin Love, Zion Williamson, Blake Griffin and Giannis Antetokounmpo have organized donations to hourly employees at their home arenas who are unable to work with every major league on hold.

Rudy Gobert, who tested positive for the coronavirus, pledged $500,000 toward the overall efforts to combat COVID-19 as well.