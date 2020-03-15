Heat's Goran Dragic Comments on Possibility of Signing 'Bloated' 1-Year Contract

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

With the Miami Heat trying to maintain payroll flexibility, one option could be signing Goran Dragic to a "bloated" one-year deal, according to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

"We'll see," Dragic said about signing the one-year deal. "A lot of different factors, my family, myself. I would say it's too soon to talk about it. I'm not thinking about my next contract. I've always been a guy in the present."

Miami could reportedly offer a deal comparable to this year's $19.2 million salary.

Just two years removed from an All-Star selection, Dragic has almost exclusively come off the bench this season for the first time since 2010-11. Despite the adjusted role, the guard is content with the Heat:

"I am happy. I am enjoying the game. At the start of the season, it was tough to accept that. I’m a competitive guy. Of course, when you get the news, you have some doubts, some crazy thoughts. But the main thing was for me to accept it and think positively and make it the best scenario for me. I did that. I’m proud of myself."

Retaining Dragic would be valuable for a team trying to remain a top contender in the Eastern Conference.

The 33-year-old ranks third on the team with 16.1 points per game, adding 5.1 assists while shooting 37.7 percent from three-point range.

However, the Heat want to keep flexibility for the 2021 free-agent class that could include Giannis Antetokounmpo.

"Everything they've done, any call that goes through them, it starts with, 'How does this affect 2021?'" one general manager told Sean Deveney of Heavy.com.

Dragic could stay in a good situation for next season, but a one-year deal would create uncertainty in his future.