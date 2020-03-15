Javier Tebas 'Convinced' La Liga Season Will Resume Despite Coronavirus Delay

Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

La Liga president Javier Tebas has said he's convinced the 2019-20 domestic season will resume and finish in full despite the delays caused as a result of the coronavirus.

Most professional sports have postponed schedules in areas where cases of COVID-19 have been detected, and La Liga confirmed on Thursday that games would be suspended for the next two matchdays.

Tebas, 57, told Cope (h/t Goal): "I am convinced that we are going to end the season. We are working with other leagues to match dates."

Spain's government is poised to begin a 15-day national lockdown on Monday in response to the COVID-19 threat, putting the future of the country's sport competitions in doubt.

The Spanish Football Podcast provided a translation of Tebas' initial response to the coronavirus (March 10) and his apparent reluctance to suspend playing activities at the time:

Spanish football writer Alexandra Jonson criticised the president for his delay in making a decision:

The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the coronavirus threat a pandemic on March 12, per Jamie Gumbrecht and Jacqueline Howard of CNN.

Alex Kirkland and Rodrigo Faez of ESPN FC reported on Wednesday that Real Madrid players had been put in self-isolation after one of the club's basketball players tested positive for the coronavirus.

Barcelona—who are two points clear at the table summit—also announced all first-team activity had been suspended at the Camp Nou after La Liga was suspended.

Valencia published a statement (h/t Marca's Diego Pico) confirming five members of staff had tested positive for the respiratory illness, including players Jose Luis Gaya, Ezequiel Garay and Eliaquim Mangala.

More than 150,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been recorded worldwide as of March 15, leading to 5,720 deaths, per CNN.

Tebas added there had been confirmed cases in La Liga's offices: "In La Liga we have had two positives and we have spent several weeks with an action plan, 95 percent of the staff are teleworking."

Barcelona are seeking their third consecutive league title, a feat they haven't accomplished since they won three straight league crowns between 2009 and 2011.