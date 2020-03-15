Rudy Gobert Gives Video Update After Coronavirus Diagnosis, Is 'Feeling Better'

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 15, 2020

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - MARCH 09: Rudy Gobert #27 of the Utah Jazz looks on before a game against the Toronto Raptors at Vivint Smart Home Arena on March 9, 2020 in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert says he is "feeling better" after being diagnosed with the coronavirus last week. 

In a video message posted online, the All-Star thanked everyone for their support and provided an update on his health:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

 

Related

    Report: NBA Ref Courtney Kirkland Tests Negative for Coronavirus

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: NBA Ref Courtney Kirkland Tests Negative for Coronavirus

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report

    Jazz's Offseason Outlook If the Season Is Really Over

    We break down how Utah is looking if the 2019-20 season is done ➡️

    Utah Jazz logo
    Utah Jazz

    Jazz's Offseason Outlook If the Season Is Really Over

    Andy Bailey
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Christian Wood Has COVID-19

    Pistons big man tested positive for the coronavirus, has shown no symptoms and is doing well

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Christian Wood Has COVID-19

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: NBA to Continue Paying Players

    NBPA sent memo to agents saying they ‘fully expect’ players will continue to get paid during suspended season

    Utah Jazz logo
    Utah Jazz

    Report: NBA to Continue Paying Players

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report