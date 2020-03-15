Pepe Reina Says 'It Was Crazy to Keep Playing' in EPL Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Rui Vieira/Associated Press

Continuing to play games in the Premier League amid the outbreak of the coronavirus was a decision that left Pepe Reina baffled.

Reina, who has been tending goal for relegation-threatened Aston Villa while on loan from AC Milan this season, told Marca (h/t MailOnline's Kieran Jackson): "It was crazy to keep playing. We must all take this seriously. The other countries most affected have already taken their radical measures and we have to go down that path. England cannot close its eyes and look the other way. Life and the health of all is much more important than any sport."

Other players have echoed similar sentiments. Among them, West Ham United centre-back Angelo Ogbonna accused the league of wanting to "ignore" the dangers of the disease, per the Guardian.

Reina and Ogbonna's condemnations come on the heels of officials in England's top flight deciding to take action. The league suspended play on Friday, with the stoppage set to last until at least April 3.

Halting the season came when a meeting was called after Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta had been tested positive for Covid-19. The government has since reported to be considering placing a ban on mass gatherings, per the Times (h/t Jason Collie of the London Evening Standard).

Football matches across Europe were already either being suspended or played behind closed doors. The measures taken by the Premier League came after La Liga, the Eredivisie and Major League Soccer had already taken the decision to stop playing.

Meanwhile, Serie A had been called off as part of the Italian government postponing all sport nationwide. The top two divisions in both France and Germany have followed suit by calling off fixtures, per BBC Sport.

Aside from wondering why it took longer for the Premier League to act, Reina has also questioned some of the other decisions being taken across England. He identified schools still being open as a "big problem."

The 37-year-old was between the sticks for Villa's last game before the suspension, a 4-0 defeat away to Leicester City. His struggles at the King Power Stadium marked the sixth time Reina had started a game for Villa since making his return to the division during the January transfer window, although he's conceded 13 goals in the process.

He won the UEFA Champions League and FA Cup during nine years with Liverpool, but Reina and Villa are now facing the prospect of relegation. Losing to the Foxes left Dean Smith's players two points adrift of safety, although they have played a game less than their nearest rivals.

While beating the drop was the focus on the pitch, Reina has said health must be the priority over the entertainment value of sport.