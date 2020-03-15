ESPN's Dave Pasch Offers to Help Phoenix Families with Lost Income from COVID-19

James Dudko@@JamesDudkoFeatured ColumnistMarch 15, 2020

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 18: Sportscaster Dave Pasch poses before broadcasting a game between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Utah Utes in the annual Neon Hoops Showcase benefiting Coaches vs. Cancer at T-Mobile Arena on December 18, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Utes defeated the Wildcats 69-66. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Families in the Phoenix area impacted by the outbreak of COVID-19 have been offered assistance by ESPN play-by-play announcer Dave Pasch.

The 47-year-old, who calls games for the Arizona Cardinals as well as the NBA for ESPN, reached out via Twitter to offer to pay bills for a family in need, per Jeff Metcalfe of the Arizona Republic.

In a tweet posted Saturday, Pasch pledged his willingness to help:

Pasch has since expanded on his motivations for lending support, per Metcalfe: "I just felt this is an opportunity for me as a Christian to live out my faith in a way that's real and kind of where the rubber meets the road. Here's an opportunity to step up when you've got a lot of people that are hurting and suffering and unsure of the future, scared, nervous, anxious."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Related

    Every Team's Offseason Outlook If the Season Is Really Over

    We break down how every squad is looking if the 2019-20 season is done ➡️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Every Team's Offseason Outlook If the Season Is Really Over

    Andy Bailey
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Christian Wood Has COVID-19

    Pistons big man tested positive for the coronavirus, has shown no symptoms and is doing well

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Christian Wood Has COVID-19

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Rudy Gobert Donating $500K

    Jazz star will donate $500K to arena employees and coronavirus-related services in Utah, OKC and France

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Rudy Gobert Donating $500K

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: NBA to Continue Paying Players

    NBPA sent memo to agents saying they ‘fully expect’ players will continue to get paid during suspended season

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: NBA to Continue Paying Players

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report