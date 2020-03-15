ESPN's Dave Pasch Offers to Help Phoenix Families with Lost Income from COVID-19

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Families in the Phoenix area impacted by the outbreak of COVID-19 have been offered assistance by ESPN play-by-play announcer Dave Pasch.

The 47-year-old, who calls games for the Arizona Cardinals as well as the NBA for ESPN, reached out via Twitter to offer to pay bills for a family in need, per Jeff Metcalfe of the Arizona Republic.

In a tweet posted Saturday, Pasch pledged his willingness to help:

Pasch has since expanded on his motivations for lending support, per Metcalfe: "I just felt this is an opportunity for me as a Christian to live out my faith in a way that's real and kind of where the rubber meets the road. Here's an opportunity to step up when you've got a lot of people that are hurting and suffering and unsure of the future, scared, nervous, anxious."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.