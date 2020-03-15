Who Will Be WWE's Top Stars in 5 Years?March 15, 2020
Who Will Be WWE's Top Stars in 5 Years?
As the world continues to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, almost every sports league and many film and television productions have shut down. WWE is trying its best not to join them.
WrestleMania 36 is supposed to take place on April 5 but with so many changes being implemented regarding the size of public gatherings and international travel, it is looking like WWE will be forced to change its plans.
Even if that does happen, WWE will find a way to continue doing business any way it can. In five years, this will likely be a distant memory.
With that said, it's always fun to look toward the future and speculate about which stars will rise through the ranks to become the top names in the business.
This article will look at six Superstars with the potential to become main-event talents within the next five years. The rule is simple. The only people eligible for the list are those who work for WWE but have never won the top title in their division on Raw or SmackDown.
Let's look into the future to see which WWE Superstars will be on top in 2025.
For information about the pandemic and precautions to take, please see guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Drew McIntyre
Drew McIntyre won the 2020 Royal Rumble and the right to face Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 36. Even if the event is postponed, this match is going to happen.
The way WWE has been building up The Scottish Psychopath feels different from many of The Beast's past challengers like Samoa Joe and Braun Strowman. It really looks like management is going to pull the trigger on McIntyre this time.
At just 34 years old, the former intercontinental champion still has plenty of time left in his career as long as he can avoid any serious injuries and continues to win over the crowd like he has in recent months.
His personality is finally starting to show in his character, and the time he has spent improving his in-ring ability and overall persona have paid off.
McIntyre was brought into WWE as The Chosen One in 2009. Maybe McMahon was right about him all along and it just took a decade for his ability to catch up with his potential.
Liv Morgan
Since debuting on the main roster with The Riott Squad in November of 2017, Liv Morgan has won over a lot of fans with her personality and unique style.
At 25 years old, she is way ahead of the curve. She is still growing as a performer and has shown great improvements in the ring and on the mic since returning with a new attitude on December 30.
She has an underdog quality due to her small stature, and that is going to make it easier for fans to connect with her character as a babyface, especially if she is targeted by someone like Ruby Riott.
She has evolved her gimmick and matured into someone who will be an important part of the company for years to come.
Morgan might not be ready to main-event a pay-per-view yet but with the right time and a few good feuds, we could see her chasing the women's title before the end of 2020.
Velveteen Dream
When Patrick Clark debuted on Tough Enough in 2015, he was a cocky young upstart who rubbed a lot of people the wrong way. Flash forward five years and he is one of NXT's most beloved stars.
Clark put in the time and worked his butt off at the Performance Center to put on muscle and expand his arsenal to include a lot of new maneuvers. Now, Velveteen Dream is a future world champion.
His promo ability is off the charts and he has managed to create the kind of gimmick that can be both serious and funny depending on what the situation requires.
He has taken little things legends like Rick Rude, Ric Flair and The Rock have used and melded them into his own persona. His growth as a performer has been a joy to watch over the past few years.
If you don't think Velveteen Dream will be in the main event of WrestleMania someday, you have not been paying attention. And the best part is he is only 24 years old. He could be around entertaining us for the next couple of decades if he plays his cards right.
Bianca Belair
Try to find a woman on the NXT roster who has more charisma and attitude than Bianca Belair and you are going to come up empty-handed.
The EST of NXT has proved herself on multiple occasions. She is great on the mic, has enough strength to push most Superstars around and the ability to pull off some impressive high-flying moves.
Her long braid is her trademark but that is not even one of her defining characteristics anymore because she has won over the WWE Universe with her skills in and out of the ring.
Even when she plays the heel, Belair is cheered by most of the crowd. It's not a matter of if she will win the NXT Women's Championship. It's a matter of when.
Everything from her handmade attire to her entertaining entrance adds to what was already the total package. Once Charlotte Flair is done with Rhea Ripley, Belair needs to be the next person in line for a title shot.
Angel Garza
It's hard to remember the last time a Superstar was called up from NXT before Angel Garza and felt like he was a regular member of the roster so quickly.
Zelina Vega's newest client is already getting big matches against the likes of Rey Mysterio, and his storyline with Humberto Carrillo and Andrade has been a big part of Raw in recent weeks.
The 27-year olds luchador has so many things working for him at such a young age. He is a gifted high-flyer, a skilled technician and has the kind of charisma the camera loves.
WWE likes to focus on his good looks but he is more than a ladies man. Garza can be a future world champion if he takes advantage of the right opportunities.
He was just signed last April and he has already held the cruiserweight title and been brought to Raw without even spending an entire year in the developmental system. If he keeps climbing the ranks like this, he will be competing for the WWE Championship before he turns 30.
Rhea Ripley
This one probably seems obvious to most people. Rhea Ripley is not only in a storyline with one of the top women in pro wrestling, but she is also the first champion in NXT history to have a title defense booked at WrestleMania.
The Australian native was a completely different woman when she appeared during the inaugural Mae Young Classic. Everything from her hair to her attire has changed, and so has her personality.
She went from smiling and shaking hands with fans like a typical babyface to wearing spiked leather jackets and busting skulls in the ring.
She is another talent we have had the opportunity to watch grow over the years. Her time in NXT UK helped prepare her for the main NXT brand and it appears WWE thinks she is ready to tangle with the likes of The Queen.
At just 23 years old, Ripley is the youngest Superstar on this list, but do not let her age fool you. She already has seven years of experience under her belt and she is still getting better with every match.
WWE has a lot of great talent just waiting for their chance to succeed but the six people on this list stand out as the Superstars with the most potential to be considered top stars within five years.
Who else do you think deserved to be on this list? Let me know on Twitter @BR_Doctor.