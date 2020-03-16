Kirk Cousins, Vikings Agree to 2-Year Contract Extension

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

The Minnesota Vikings did, in fact, like Kirk Cousins doing that.

The Vikings have decided to extend the quarterback's contract by two years, according to his agent, Mike McCartney (via ESPN's Adam Schefter). Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the contract extension is worth $66 million, making the total agreement worth $96 million over three years with $61 million guaranteed.

Cousins, 31, signed a three-year, $84 million deal with Minnesota in 2018 after six seasons in Washington. When he joined the Vikings, the team was coming off a 13-3 season in which it won the NFC North but lost in the NFC Championship Game to the eventual Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.

In 2018, the Vikings took a step back, finishing second in the division and missing the playoffs with an 8-7-1 record. The setback didn't last long, though. Cousins guided the Vikings to a 10-6 season and a wild-card berth in 2019, defeating the New Orleans Saints in the postseason before falling to the San Francisco 49ers.

He finished his second season in Minnesota with 3,603 passing yards, 26 touchdowns, six interceptions and a 107.4 QB rating—the highest mark in his career.

Minnesota's roster remains competitive in the NFC North, even as the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers remain in lockstep with their rival. Cousins, running back Dalvin Cook and wideouts Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen form an electric group of offensive weapons. While the Vikings finished the year with just the 16th-best offense in the league, there is room to grow.

With the offense locked in behind Cousins, the team can focus on building around it as the Vikings search for their first Super Bowl title in franchise history.