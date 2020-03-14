NBPA Reportedly Sends Memo to Agents Regarding Players Being Paid on Time

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 14, 2020

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James (23) dribbles during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

On Friday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the National Basketball Players Association reached out to the league's players to inform them of a "doomsday provision included in the collective bargaining agreement that could free owners from paying players a percentage of their salaries should the rest of the season be lost to the coronavirus pandemic."

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, however, the NBPA has since told players that they "fully expect that players will continue to receive salary on their designated paydays."

                

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

