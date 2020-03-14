UFC Fight Night 170 Results: Charles Oliveira Upsets Kevin Lee Via Submission

Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Charles Oliveira defeated Kevin Lee via third-round submission to close out UFC Fight Night 170 in Brasilia, Brazil, in front of a mostly empty arena.

The UFC opted to move forward with its plans with "only staff that's running the event" amid concern over COVID-19 that has shut down most of the sports world.

The two submission specialists fought all over the cage in the first two rounds. Both traded submission attempts in the first round and striking exchanges in a mostly even round.

As it moved into the second round, Do Bronx started to take over. The Brazilian was tagging The Motown Phenom with combinations and officially turned the tide his way.

In the third, that tide became a full-on wave as Do Bronx locked onto a guillotine choke that forced Lee to tap.

The result extends Oliveira's UFC record for submissions to 14 for his career and furthers his case to move up the lightweight rankings. He is now on a seven-fight win streak that stretches back to 2018.

Decisions were mostly the flavor of the day in Brazil. It nearly set a record as fight after fight went to the judges. However, once we got to the top of the card, the finishes kept coming. Here's a look at the complete results and a closer look at the main card.

Main Card Results

Charles Oliveira defeated Kevin Lee via third-round submission (guillotine choke)

Gilbert Burns defeated Demian Maia via first-round TKO (punches)

Renato Moicano defeated Damir Hadzovic via first-round submission (rear-naked choke)

Nikita Krylov defeated Johnny Walker via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Francisco Trinaldo defeated John Makdessi via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Prelim Results

Brandon Moreno defeated Jussier Formiga via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Amanda Ribas defeated Randa Markos via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-25, 30-25)

Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos defeated Alexey Kunchenko via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Rani Yahya vs. Enrique Barzola—majority draw (29-28, 28-28, 28-28)

Maryna Moroz defeated Mayra Bueno Silva via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

David Dvorak defeated Bruno Gustavo da Silva via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Bea Malecki defeated Veronica Macedo via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Gilbert Burns vs. Demian Maia

Most men refuse to grapple with Demian Maia. Gilbert Burns is not one of those men.

The 33-year-old was willing to wrestle with the submission specialist on the ground and not only live to tell about it, but was able to get the finish when the fight got back to the feet. Unafraid to close the distance with the veteran, he landed a beautiful hook that put him on the ground.

Follow-up strikes brought the bout to an end.

Burns is now on a five-fight win streak with his last two wins coming against Maia and Gunnar Nelson. He utilized his platform after the win to call out another strong grappler in Colby Covington.

A fight with Covington would be interesting. Chaos experienced his first loss in four years to Kamaru Usman his last time out.

Renato Moicano vs. Damir Hadzovic

Renato Moicano wasn't in Brasilia for a historic decision streak. He took less than a minute to earn the first finish of the night with a beautiful rear-naked choke over Damir Hadzovic.

The win was Moicano's first foray into the lightweight division. He was a top-ranked featherweight before changing divisions. His only losses have come against Brian Ortega, Jose Aldo and Chan Sung Jung, essentially beating everyone in the division who isn't in the upper echelon.

This doesn't necessarily prove Moicano can translate that success to lightweight, but he was too much for Hadzovic.

The Bosnian Bomber moved to 3-4 in the UFC and proved to be nothing more than a welcoming committee for Moicano to the 155-pound division.

Johnny Walker vs. Nikita Krylov

Not even Johnny Walker and Nikita Krylov—two fighters who had each been involved in exactly one decision prior to Saturday night—could end the streak of decisions.

Krylov took Walker to grappling school for the better part of three rounds to walk away with a one-sided decision.

This was another disappointing development for Walker. Just a year ago he was undefeated in the UFC and creating buzz he could eventually challenge for the light heavyweight championship. Then he was finished by Corey Anderson in the first round and bulldozed by Krylov.

Until Walker can learn to fend off strong grapplers he is going to struggle to reach his massive potential. He looked lost for the majority of the fight, and his stock took a huge hit.

Krylov redeemed himself a bit after a split-decision loss to Glover Teixeira last time out.

Francisco Trinaldo vs. John Makdessi

John Makdessi's durability was the lone thing that kept a long streak alive to kick off the main card.

Eight consecutive fights went to a decision in Brasilia, with Trinaldo getting the unanimous nod over Makdessi. The Brazilian's combinations were too much for the Canadian to keep up with, but he refused to go down and survived all three rounds.

At 41 years old, Trinaldo just keeps on trucking. He's never been able to cross the threshold into actual contendership in the lightweight division, but he's been one of the most consistent presences on the roster and climbed the all-time wins list in the division:

The loss takes considerable wind out of Makdessi's sails. He had a three-fight winning streak coming into Brazil. His last loss was a first-round knockout to Lando Vannata in 2016.