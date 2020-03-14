Raiders Safety Johnathan Abram Surprises Mom, Gifts Her House on Video

Peter Joneleit/Associated Press

Johnathan Abram for the win.

The Las Vegas Raiders safety surprised his mother with a new home Saturday, earning major son points in the process:

The second-year safety came into his rookie campaign with major expectations, though a season-ending torn rotator cuff limited him to just one game and five tackles. The 2019 first-round pick won a starting job during last year's training camp and will be looking to live up to those expectations in his second season.

Off the field, however, he's crushing it. At least his mother probably thinks so.