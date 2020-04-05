Charlotte Flair Dethrones Rhea Ripley for Women's NXT Title at WrestleMania 36

Credit: WWE.com

Charlotte Flair beat Rhea Ripley on Night 2 of WrestleMania 36 on Sunday to win the NXT Women's Championship for the second time in her career.

Flair worked on The Nightmare's left leg throughout the match to soften up her knee for the figure-eight leglock.

The strategy paid off when The Queen finally locked Ripley in the submission. The champion did everything she could to break the hold but was forced to tap when Flair bridged up to ratchet up the pressure on her weakened knee.

After winning the women's Royal Rumble match in January, The Queen weighed her options for WrestleMania, and most figured she would challenge either Raw women's champion Becky Lynch or SmackDown women's champion Bayley.

Ripley threw conventional wisdom to the wind, however, when she showed up on Raw and challenged Flair. Not only is the Royal Rumble winner the one who usually lays down the challenge, but also an NXT title had never been defended on The Grandest Stage of Them All before.

Flair didn't immediately commit to the match, but she did show up at NXT to address the challenge. She was instead interrupted by Bianca Belair, who had an NXT Women's Championship match on tap against Ripley at NXT TakeOver: Portland.

Ripley successfully defended the title against Belair, and Flair appeared after the match and attacked both women, thus signaling her acceptance of the Australian's challenge.

The Queen subsequently beat Belair in a match on NXT TV, which gave her some momentum ahead of her WrestleMania match against Ripley.

During a recent episode of Raw, The Nightmare interrupted Flair and punched her in the face after The Queen said some disrespectful things. An incensed Flair showed up at the next episode of NXT and brutally attacked Ripley, including putting her in a figure-four leglock around the ring post.

Ripley vs. Flair was essentially a story of an up-and-coming Superstar looking to prove herself by beating an all-time great and a future Hall of Famer attempting to show she is still better than the best NXT has to offer.

The Queen is a big reason why NXT has become such a success, and she along with Lynch, Sasha Banks and Bayley helped change the way fans view women's wrestling.

If not for Flair and the rest of the Four Horsewomen, it is possible Ripley never would have made it to WWE and become such a big star in a short period of time.

Losing to The Queen is a setback for now, but at just 23 years of age, the Aussie has many years of dominance left in her.

Also, with Flair winning the NXT Women's Championship, it creates an intriguing scenario that will likely see her go back to the black-and-yellow brand five years after getting called up to the main roster.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).