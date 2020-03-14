LSU Staffer Relays Joe Burrow Pro Day Story to Emphasize QB's Selflessness

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The NFL offseason has been altered by the coronavirus pandemic with pro days and prospect visits to team facilities notably canceled in the lead-up to the 2020 draft.

That won't affect a handful of prospects slated to be picked early, such as LSU quarterback and surefire No. 1 overall selection Joe Burrow.

However, Bruce Feldman of The Athletic relayed a story from an LSU staffer that Burrow still wanted the Tigers' pro day to occur to give teammates better chances of being drafted:

The sports world has ground to a halt with the spread of the coronavirus, and the NFL has been no exception. The league's annual owners meeting was canceled, and many teams have taken coaches and scouts off the road.

The draft is still scheduled for Las Vegas in late April, but Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported it may occur via conference call.

Players on the draft fringe could lose opportunities to showcase themselves outside video or phone interviews because of the new mandates.

They can still, however, find homes with teams as undrafted free agents. Enjoying a successful NFL career after landing with a team as a UFA isn't uncommon, with the list including Hall of Famers such as Kurt Warner and John Randle.

As for Burrow, his selflessness has taken center stage in the past. Most notably, the Ohio native talked about impoverished areas in southeast Ohio during the Heisman Trophy ceremony, and nearly $500,000 in donations to the Athens County Food Pantry poured in, per Peter King of NBC Sports.

Burrow will almost certainly land in his home state when the NFL kicks off again, as the Cincinnati Bengals hold the first pick and are in the market for a signal-caller.