Astros' George Springer Donates $100K to Stadium Employees Amid Shutdown

Houston Astros star George Springer is the latest athlete to help out stadium workers who will be impacted by suspensions to the sporting calendar amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Per Mark Berman of Fox 26, Springer will donate $100,000 to employees at Minute Maid Park after MLB's Opening Day was pushed back by at least two weeks Thursday.

“These are the people that help take care of my family when I go to work," Springer said. "Now I want to help take care of them when they’re in a time of need.”

