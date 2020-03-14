Astros' George Springer Donates $100K to Stadium Employees Amid Shutdown

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 14, 2020

Houston Astros right fielder George Springer prepares to take batting practice before Game 6 of baseball's American League Championship Series against the New York Yankees Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Eric Gay/Associated Press

Houston Astros star George Springer is the latest athlete to help out stadium workers who will be impacted by suspensions to the sporting calendar amid the coronavirus pandemic. 

Per Mark Berman of Fox 26, Springer will donate $100,000 to employees at Minute Maid Park after MLB's Opening Day was pushed back by at least two weeks Thursday. 

“These are the people that help take care of my family when I go to work," Springer said. "Now I want to help take care of them when they’re in a time of need.”

                  

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Trevor Bauer Organizing 'Sandlot' Game During MLB Hiatus

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Trevor Bauer Organizing 'Sandlot' Game During MLB Hiatus

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Sources: MLB May Not Start Until June

    @ScottMillerBbl is on the ground at spring training, with insiders saying a delayed start is only the beginning of baseball's coronavirus fallout

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Sources: MLB May Not Start Until June

    Scott Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    Mets Exec Donovan Mitchell Sr.'s Tests Are Negative

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Mets Exec Donovan Mitchell Sr.'s Tests Are Negative

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Red Wings, Tigers Set Up $1M Fund to Cover Workers' Wages

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Red Wings, Tigers Set Up $1M Fund to Cover Workers' Wages

    97.1 The Ticket
    via 97.1 The Ticket