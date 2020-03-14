Tua Tagovailoa Rumors: Redskins Were 'Ready to Exhaust Resources' Scouting QB

Rogelio V. Solis/Associated Press

Before the NFL banned teams from attending pro days and in-person visits because of concerns about the coronavirus, the Washington Redskins were reportedly prepared to do a lot of work involving Tua Tagovailoa.

Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Washington was "ready to exhaust resources" to scout the Alabama quarterback:

Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the league told teams Friday in a memo, "We have decided to prohibit all in-person pre-draft visits involving draft-eligible players effective at the end of this business day, until further notice."

Teams can still speak with players, but it must be done through teleconference leading up to the draft.

ESPN's Laura Rutledge reported March 9 that Tagovailoa was medically cleared for all football activity after having surgery on a dislocated hip last November. He was scheduled to hold his own pro day in front of teams April 9.

Washington has been linked to the former Alabama star leading up to the draft. Safid Deen of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reported during the NFL Scouting Combine that head coach Ron Rivera told Tagovailoa "he wants to bring him to Washington to compete" with 2019 first-round pick Dwayne Haskins.

Haskins struggled as a rookie with 1,365 yards, seven touchdowns and seven interceptions in nine games.

The Redskins own the No. 2 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.