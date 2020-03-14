Dak Prescott Rumors: Cowboys Have Had Minimal Contact Since Last Contract Offer

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMarch 14, 2020

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 29: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates in the third quarter against the Washington Redskins in the game at AT&T Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
Tom Pennington/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys and quarterback Dak Prescott have reportedly had "minimal contact" since the team made its latest contract offer in early March.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Saturday the situation "appears headed for the franchise tag," though the Cowboys may make a final push Sunday if the new collective bargaining agreement is approved and the front office has a better understanding of its financial future:

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

