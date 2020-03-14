Dak Prescott Rumors: Cowboys Have Had Minimal Contact Since Last Contract Offer

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys and quarterback Dak Prescott have reportedly had "minimal contact" since the team made its latest contract offer in early March.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Saturday the situation "appears headed for the franchise tag," though the Cowboys may make a final push Sunday if the new collective bargaining agreement is approved and the front office has a better understanding of its financial future:

