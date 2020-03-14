Fiorentina Confirm Patrick Cutrone, German Pezzella Test Positive for COVID-19

Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images

Fiorentina have confirmed first-team players Patrick Cutrone and German Pezzella have tested positive for COVID-19, along with club physiotherapist Stefano Dainelli.

The Serie A side released the following statement on their Twitter account, noting the trio are in good health:

The news comes after their Viola team-mate Dusan Vlahovic tested positive for coronavirus on Friday.

Per Football Italia, five Sampdoria players—Omar Colley, Albin Ekdal, Antonino La Gumina, Manolo Gabbiadini and Morten Thorsby—have tested positive for the virus, along with Juventus defender Daniele Rugani.

Cutrone is on loan at Fiorentina from Wolverhampton Wanderers. The striker moved to the Premier League side last summer but struggled to make an impact, prompting a move back to Italy.

Per Sky Sports, La Viola have an option to make the loan move permanent for a fee in the region of £16 million. The 22-year-old has yet to find the back of the net in seven top-flight appearances for Fiorentina since his transfer.

Pezzella has been one of Fiorentina's better players in a difficult campaign, providing a strong presence at centre-back in the 23 Serie A appearances he has made in 2019-20.

Italy has been hit more severely with infection than any other country in Europe. It was confirmed earlier this week that all sport would be suspended until April 3 as part of a country-wide lockdown.

Per CNN, there are now more than 142,000 global cases of the coronavirus confirmed, with in excess of 5,300 people killed.