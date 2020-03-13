WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from March 13

WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from March 13March 14, 2020
Hailing from a crowdless WWE Performance Center as a precaution against the coronavirus outbreak, Friday Night SmackDown promised a major show on its March 13 edition.
After nearly a year away because of injury, Jeff Hardy was set to make his return. The Charismatic Enigma could only have one thing on his mind: WrestleMania.
Paige vowed to make her return to the blue brand to confront Bayley. The Role Model had run down the entire women's division repeatedly, and the current WWE Backstage star had plenty to say about the SmackDown women's champion.
John Cena looked to respond to Bray Wyatt, who told The Champ that his win at WrestleMania XXX caused The Eater of World's downward spiral.
This edition of SmackDown was defined by returning major stars looking forward to The Grandest Stage of Them All as well as more action on the Road to WrestleMania.
Sasha Banks and Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross
Bayley and Sasha Banks came out to question where Paige was, berating guest commentator Triple H. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross interrupted them and challenge The Kabuki Warriors to step up to them. They then looked to prove themselves against The Boss 'n' Hug Connection, the former champions.
Banks and Bayley looked dominant against their rivals, but The Goddess got the hot tag to her best friend. Asuka appeared to attack Bliss, leaving Cross vulnerable to the Bank Statement.
Result
Banks and Bayley def. Bliss and Cross by submission.
Grade
B-
Analysis
This was a solid opening match for the night. Both tag teams have experience and work well together. If there had been stakes to this contest, it would made more of an impact.
It's a shame that Bayley and Paige did not happen this week, but it will likely happen soon. For now, the focus is building up challengers to the SmackDown women's champion and the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.
Roman Reigns Explains Why He Deserves WrestleMania Main Event
Michael Cole interviewed Roman Reigns about his match with Goldberg. The Big Dog explained that he had earned this opportunity through his hard work. He was ready to win the WWE Universal Championship, completing his journey to the top.
Grade
C+
Analysis
This interview did not add anything to the rivalry between Reigns and Goldberg. This match has no heat to date. This would have been the perfect moment for The Big Dog to sell a story with the WWE universal champion.
Instead, nothing came of it. Reigns did not even ingratiate himself to fans, stating that he deserved this sudden title opportunity because he works harder than anyone else.
SmackDown Tag Team Championships Elimination Chamber
WWE replayed the Elimination Chamber match between SmackDown's tag teams. The New Day and The Usos opened the match, and the field mostly filled out before any eliminations.
Heavy Machinery eliminated Lucha House Party with the Compactor. After Otis went through the Chamber pod, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode eliminated a lone Tucker after a Glorious DDT.
New Day set up Roode and Ziggler for the Double Uce for the next elimination. Kofi Kingston missed a crossbody off the pod, and The Miz and John Morrison pinned him. The SmackDown tag team champions then rolled up Uso for three to win.
Back at the Performance Center, The A-Lister and The Shaman of Sexy put each other over for their big win.
Result
Miz and Morrison def. Usos, New Day, Heavy Machinery, Ziggler and Roode and Lucha House Party to retain the SmackDown Tag Team Championships inside the Elimination Chamber.
Grade
B
Analysis
After some initial messiness, this Elimination Chamber was tremendous fun, but it already happened. WWE fans are used to looking forward not back. It felt like a move of desperation to replay the Chamber match.
It may have been unavoidable based on the sudden decision to move SmackDown to the Performance Center. It came off as a complete lack of imagination from WWE with a limited roster.
Daniel Bryan (w/ Drew Gulak) vs. Cesaro (w/ Shinsuke Nakamura and Sami Zayn)
Daniel Bryan found Drew Gulak and put him over for how he managed to counter his best moves. He wanted Gulak's help. Sami Zayn with Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro made fun of The Planet's Champion for joining forces with a "nobody".
This led to a match where Bryan used his best grappling offense to keep on top of The Swiss Cyborg. Just as Cesaro seemed to be pushing back, Bryan caught with with a schoolboy for three.
After the match, Shinsuke Nakamura and Sami Zayn attacked Bryan until Gulak made the save. The heels beat down Bryan's new mentor. The Planet's Champion recovered and ran them off.
Result
Bryan def. Cesaro by pinfall.
Grade
B
Analysis
The lack of a crowd hurts matches like this that build through reactions. Bryan and Cesaro can have a phenomenal match together, but this was just good.
What is more interesting is the growing alliance of Bryan and Gulak. The Planet's Champion can build up the former WWE cruiserweight champion as someone special. It will be fun to see what comes next with these two especially involving the WWE Intercontinental Championship.
Jeff Hardy vs. KIng Corbin
King Corbin interrupted Jeff Hardy's interview to say that WWE had changed since his return, setting up a match.
Elias watched on commentary as King Corbin was outmatched by The Charismatic Enigma, and a distraction from The Living Truth allowed Hardy to hit the Twist of Fate and Swanton Bomb for the victory.
Result
Hardy def. Corbin by pinfall.
Grade
D+
Analysis
Hardy did not look fully ready to compete. It does not help that he had no chemistry with Corbin as expected. The two men may be among SmackDown's top talent, but they should not be paired together. It was an odd choice to put Hardy over Corbin this much after establishing him as a top heel with Roman Reigns.
Elias vs. Corbin is also not a great choice. The two are charismatic but individually solid at best wrestlers. They need to work with men that raise their game.
Bray Wyatt Calls Out John Cena's Hypocrisy
John Cena explained in an interview with Michael Cole that Bray Wyatt was not the true future of WWE. Wyatt took exception and came out to talk to him directly. The Eater of Worlds called out Cena for not being the true role model he pretended to be and promised a slaughter when The Champ faced The Fiend.
Grade
A
Analysis
On a somewhat middling night of wrestling, Cena and Wyatt fully utilized the empty arena. They talked each other down in ways that felt both real and true to character. They sold the heat of their rivalry, setting up their match as suddenly fascinating.
Wyatt continues to show that he is so good in this new role. He rarely speaks live anymore outside of the Firefly Fun House, but when he does, he feels quietly menacing while speaking with such sincerity.