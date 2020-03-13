WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from March 13

0 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

Hailing from a crowdless WWE Performance Center as a precaution against the coronavirus outbreak, Friday Night SmackDown promised a major show on its March 13 edition.

After nearly a year away because of injury, Jeff Hardy was set to make his return. The Charismatic Enigma could only have one thing on his mind: WrestleMania.

Paige vowed to make her return to the blue brand to confront Bayley. The Role Model had run down the entire women's division repeatedly, and the current WWE Backstage star had plenty to say about the SmackDown women's champion.

John Cena looked to respond to Bray Wyatt, who told The Champ that his win at WrestleMania XXX caused The Eater of World's downward spiral.

This edition of SmackDown was defined by returning major stars looking forward to The Grandest Stage of Them All as well as more action on the Road to WrestleMania.