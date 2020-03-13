Report: Staples Center Workers to Be Paid Amid Lakers, Clippers, Kings Hiatus

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMarch 13, 2020

LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 29: View of the Los Angeles Lakers logo on the floor of the UCLA Health Training Center, their training faculity, on May 29, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)
Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

The NBA's Los Angeles Lakers and L.A. Clippers, as well as the NHL's Los Angeles Kings, are reportedly finalizing a plan to pay Staples Center workers who rely on income from games. Both leagues are suspended amid concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kyle Goon of the Orange County Register reported the news, noting the three teams are working with AEG, which owns Staples Center, to compensate workers such as ushers and security personnel.

The Lakers and Clippers also said they will pay game-night employees such as dance team members and announcers during the NBA's suspension.

                                                                                                    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

