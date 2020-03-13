Report: Staples Center Workers to Be Paid Amid Lakers, Clippers, Kings Hiatus

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

The NBA's Los Angeles Lakers and L.A. Clippers, as well as the NHL's Los Angeles Kings, are reportedly finalizing a plan to pay Staples Center workers who rely on income from games. Both leagues are suspended amid concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kyle Goon of the Orange County Register reported the news, noting the three teams are working with AEG, which owns Staples Center, to compensate workers such as ushers and security personnel.

The Lakers and Clippers also said they will pay game-night employees such as dance team members and announcers during the NBA's suspension.

