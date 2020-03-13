EA Suspends FIFA, Madden, Apex Legends Live Events Because of Coronavirus

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic have hit the esports community as well.

On Friday, EA announced it is suspending live events in its competitive gaming series, EA-operated events and third-party events that are operated under the EA license. Included in the suspension are the Apex Legends Global Series, EA Sports FIFA 20 Global Series, FIFA Online 4 Live Events and Madden NFL 20 Championship Series.

The announcement said:

"Our priority is protecting our competitors, our employees, our partner's employees and our communities. As we continue to monitor the situation around the coronavirus and receive updated guidance from health officials around the world, we will use this time to determine next steps for moving forward with all of EA's Competitive Gaming live events and online broadcasts."

The announcement did clarify "broadcasts that can be individually produced remotely" and "online events where participants and staff are remote and separated" will continue as scheduled.

The suspension will last "until the global coronavirus situation improves."

CNN noted there have been more than 130,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus around the world, as of Friday.

EA's announcement came after the NBA 2K League announced it would postpone its season as well.