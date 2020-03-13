Report: WWE Moves Raw on '3:16 Day,' Featuring Stone Cold, to Performance Center

Moses Robinson/Getty Images

WWE's "3:16 Day" edition of Monday Night Raw has been moved to the WWE Performance Center because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider reported the company have moved the show from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, and will now film live from their Orlando, Florida, base.

It's the first time Raw will be held at the Performance Center and follows WWE's decision to also move Friday Night SmackDown from Little Caesars Arena in Detroit to the Florida location.

The COVID-19 pandemic has compromised the sporting calendar around the world, with major competitions being suspended to protect athletes and fans.

Per WrestlingInc's Marc Middleton, SmackDown will be filmed without fans at ringside, with "only essential personnel" present for the show.

AJ Styles and The Undertaker are scheduled to sign a contract on Raw for their WrestleMania 36 match, which is scheduled for April 5 in Tampa, Florida. Steve Austin and Edge are also expected to appear on Monday's show.