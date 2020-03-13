Paige Discusses Possible in-Ring Return to WWE After Retiring with Neck Injury

WWE

Former WWE Superstar Paige has said she might return to wrestling, despite being forced to retire due to injury.

The 27-year-old told Inside The Ropes (h/t WrestlingInc's Marco Rovere) a ring return isn't in her immediate future, but she said recent neck surgery had left her feeling better:

"I think it is always a possibility one day, you can never say never. It's not going to be any time soon. That's mostly all I can say about it, it's really hard because I just had a neck surgery in August. My neck is just getting healthier quicker the second time around which is crazy, I feel absolutely fantastic. So, we'll see where it goes."

The Brit ended her in-ring career in April 2018 on Monday Night Raw after a series of neck injuries.

Paige had struggled to maintain her health during attempts at reclaiming her spot in WWE after becoming a two-time Divas champion following a successful spell as the inaugural NXT women's champion.



Marc Pfitzenreuter/Getty Images

The Norwich-born wrestler famously defeated AJ Lee for the Divas crown the night after WrestleMania 30 in 2014, ushering in a new era for women in the WWE during her first day on the main roster. She became the youngest Divas champion at 21.

Paige also discussed teaming with Lee against the Bella Twins at WrestleMania 31, revealing the validation she felt while performing in WWE's biggest event:

"It gives me chills thinking about it. I come from a little city of Norwich where not a lot of people have come out of there and been a success. It felt really wild to have that and then go to WWE where you dream of being but you never thought you would be because you're not the typical diva back then. I didn't look like any of those girls. All those girls were so beautiful, you had your Kelly Kelly's and they were just so gorgeous and then you had me. This scruffy little pale goth who comes in with piercings, who doesn't even know how to brush her hair. But apparently people like it, they liked it."

Paige is reportedly set to return to WWE television with an appearance on Friday Night SmackDown to confront current champion Bayley.

A fighting return for the English star would surely be a hit with wrestling fans, offering the women's division a unique character and impressive in-ring operator of the highest caliber. Paige can feature as a face or heel and has had plenty of success in portraying multiple roles.