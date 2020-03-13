Cordy Glenn Reportedly Released After Bengals Fail to Find Trade Partner

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 13, 2020

Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Cordy Glenn (77) waits for a play, during the second half at an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

Cordy Glenn will be a free agent after the Cincinnati Bengals reportedly released the veteran offensive tackle. 

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Bengals are making the move to release Glenn after they were unable to find a trade partner. 

The decision to shop Glenn came after a difficult season for the 30-year-old on and off the field. He was suspended one game by the Bengals for "internal disciplinary reasons."

Per Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, Glenn was involved in a "heated" argument with one member of the Bengals coaching staff, and he asked head coach Zac Taylor to release him. 

Glenn was placed in concussion protocol after complaining of having symptoms during Cincinnati's Aug. 15 preseason matchup with the Washington Redskins

Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reported on Oct. 16 that Glenn was cleared to practice. He eventually returned to the field for the final six games of the season, including five starts. 

Next season would have been the final year of Glenn's contract with a $7.5 million base salary. The Bengals won't incur any cap penalty by releasing the eight-year veteran since there was no dead cap money left on his deal. 

Glenn spent the past two seasons with the Bengals, appearing in 19 of 32 possible games. He was acquired in March 2018 from the Buffalo Bills, along with a first-round pick, in exchange for a fifth-round draft pick.

    

Related

    Vikings Cut Xavier Rhodes 🚧

    Minnesota moves on from 2017 1st-team All-Pro CB

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Vikings Cut Xavier Rhodes 🚧

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Bengals interviewed with Baylor EDGE James Lynch ahead of 2020 draft

    Cincinnati Bengals logo
    Cincinnati Bengals

    Bengals interviewed with Baylor EDGE James Lynch ahead of 2020 draft

    Chris Roling
    via Bengals Wire

    Under-the-Radar FAs Who Could Make a Big Impact

    Could your team use one of these hidden gems?

    Cincinnati Bengals logo
    Cincinnati Bengals

    Under-the-Radar FAs Who Could Make a Big Impact

    Brad Gagnon
    via Bleacher Report

    2020 Franchise-Tag Figures 💰

    NFL logo
    NFL

    2020 Franchise-Tag Figures 💰

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report