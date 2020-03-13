Cordy Glenn Reportedly Released After Bengals Fail to Find Trade Partner

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

Cordy Glenn will be a free agent after the Cincinnati Bengals reportedly released the veteran offensive tackle.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Bengals are making the move to release Glenn after they were unable to find a trade partner.

The decision to shop Glenn came after a difficult season for the 30-year-old on and off the field. He was suspended one game by the Bengals for "internal disciplinary reasons."

Per Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, Glenn was involved in a "heated" argument with one member of the Bengals coaching staff, and he asked head coach Zac Taylor to release him.

Glenn was placed in concussion protocol after complaining of having symptoms during Cincinnati's Aug. 15 preseason matchup with the Washington Redskins.

Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reported on Oct. 16 that Glenn was cleared to practice. He eventually returned to the field for the final six games of the season, including five starts.

Next season would have been the final year of Glenn's contract with a $7.5 million base salary. The Bengals won't incur any cap penalty by releasing the eight-year veteran since there was no dead cap money left on his deal.

Glenn spent the past two seasons with the Bengals, appearing in 19 of 32 possible games. He was acquired in March 2018 from the Buffalo Bills, along with a first-round pick, in exchange for a fifth-round draft pick.