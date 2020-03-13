NBPA Warns NBA Players of 'Doomsday Provision' That Could Impact Salaries

Jeenah Moon/Getty Images

NBA players could lose out on a portion of their salaries if the rest of this season is canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the National Basketball Players Association informed its members of a doomsday provision in the collective bargaining agreement that would allow owners to avoid paying a percentage of player salaries in the event of certain scenarios, including natural disasters, war and epidemics.

Wojnarowski cited Article XXXIX, Section 5 in the CBA, "players lose 1/92.6 of their salary for every game missed as a result of a Force Majeure Event ("FME")—this refers to events or conditions that makes it impossible for the NBA to perform its obligation under the CBA."

Per Wojnarowski, players will receive their next paychecks scheduled to be distributed on Sunday, and there has been "no discussion" about the FME right now because "there remains hope" the season will resume.

The NBA season was suspended after Wednesday's schedule.

In a letter posted on Twitter, commissioner Adam Silver announced the "hiatus will last at least 30 days and we intend to resume the season, if and when it becomes safe for all concerned."

Every team has played at least 64 times at the time the suspension took effect. The regular season was scheduled to end on April 15, with the playoffs set to start on April 18.

The NBA Finals has been played every year since the league's inception in 1946-47. The last regular season to be played with fewer than 82 games was in 2011-12 (66 games) because of a lockout.