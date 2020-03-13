The Revival May Not Participate in WrestleMania 36 Because of Creative Changes

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistMarch 13, 2020

TOKYO,JAPAN - JUNE 28: The Revival,Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson enter the ring during the WWE Live Tokyo at Ryogoku Kokugikan on June 28, 2019 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Etsuo Hara/Getty Images)
Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

The Revival reportedly may not be part of WrestleMania 36 next month, and their tenure in WWE may essentially be over as well.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Marc Middleton), The Revival were expected to be part of a multi-team match for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships at one point, but that match may not be part of the WrestleMania card because of creative changes.

Meltzer also noted that Scott Dawson's WWE contract is set to expire in early April, while Dash Wilder's will expire in mid-June after WWE added time to account for action Wilder missed with injuries. Given their contract situations and their spot in the pecking order, The Revival reportedly may not be back on WWE programming.

     

